After hours: Myleeta AgaWilliams, CEO – International, upGrad

The Job

Working with smart, hardworking, and creative problem solvers to deliver meaningful outcomes in the lives and careers of our learners — that is what I enjoy most about my job. I thrive when leading teams that collaborate, but also demand the highest standards of quality of their work and of each other; whether it be through the development of new markets and partnerships, innovative instructional design, enhancing career preparedness programs, or improving academic support services.

The Weekdays

Weekdays are work days. My alarm is set for 6 am to get my kids off at school. I schedule my workout for 7 am, which helps me start my day off right. By 9:00 am, I’m on Zoom calls with my US team, cameras on. In a remote working environment, over-communicating and touching base regularly ensures alignment. By 11 am, I am ready for a break and sip a cortado. A quick coffee break allows me to refresh and refocus throughout the day. I love my job but I am also very engaged with my children and family. I block 7-8 pm so that we have time together over dinner to connect and exchange notes from the day. After dinner, I am often back on calls, then a quick look at what is planned for the day ahead, Wordle to help unwind and 11 pm is usually my time for sleep.

The Weekend

I like to switch up my weekend activities since it rejuvenates me to do different things and meet interesting people. I leave plenty of time to accompany my kids to their activities and catch up along the way but I also spend time wrapping up reading and writing from the work week. Cooking is relaxing to me but I also enjoy dining out. It can also be a great opportunity to discover new places and cuisines. Whether it’s a concert, play, or other events, nothing quite compares to the excitement of a live performance so I seek these out.

The Toys

I view technology as an enabler and am quite happy to spend hours on my iPhone, particularly if I have the noise-cancelling headphones on as well.

Also Read Seizing the moment

The Logos

Strong brand philosophy and unflinching core values attract my attention, therefore, global and segment leaders like BBC, Amul, The New York Times, and Old Monk make the cut.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook