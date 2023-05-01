After hours: Ameen Khwaja, founder & CEO, pTron

The Job

The FMCE (fast-moving consumer electronics) industry is constantly evolving, which allows innovative ideas to take shape and new technologies to emerge. Post-Covid, lifestyle digital accessories have become an essential part of modern society. It is a matter of pride that pTron has been able to bring a positive impact in people’s lives by providing them with value for money and innovative tech products.

We have sold more than 5 million of our entry-level earbuds and neckbands in the past 3 years, making us the undisputed leader in the budget segment audio wear range. Being at the forefront of innovation and leading the way in developing new products is a source of pride for me and I would love to be part of an industry that is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible, creating new products that have the potential to change the world with a neutral environmental footprint.

The Weekdays

My day starts early at 5 am with my morning prayers, meditation, and a few minutes of inner reflection to keep me going for the day. The day mostly progresses basis the meetings and other important engagements. However, I prefer to have an on-time lean working lunch and often when I am exhausted or need to recharge, I opt to spend time with the product team, as that’s something that energises me and helps stay connected with the ongoing developments.

The Weekend

Weekends are mostly for unwinding, spending time with loved ones, and getting recharged for the week ahead. Sometimes, I prefer meeting my peer circles and it turns out to be a networking cum leisure get-together. However, most of the time I prefer to be involved in community services through the voluntary organisation I am engaged with.

The Toys

Being a tech entrepreneur —smartphone, laptop, and earbuds are my go-to devices. However, as a tech enthusiast, I love exploring new gadgets, the recent one being a drone. I am truly mesmerised by the breathtaking aerial views the device can capture and am still learning to explore this unmanned aerial vehicle for other purposes.

The Logos

I love the Amazon logo, which is simple yet effective. The curved arrow from A to Z symbolises the brand’s commitment to providing enormous variety of products for sale.

