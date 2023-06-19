affable.ai partners with Google Cloud to launch generative AI application Skye

affable.ai, an influencer marketing platform, today announced the launch of Skye, an application designed for influencer marketing. The company claims it to be the world’s first AI companion specifically designed for influencer marketers.

Affable.ai has partnered with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI PaLM API to elevate the AI capabilities of Skye and bring cutting-edge technology in influencer marketing. As per the company, this collaboration empowers marketers to streamline and optimise their influencer marketing campaigns.

Commenting on the partnership, Sherie Ng, country director, Singapore, Google Cloud said, “By integrating its proprietary database with search capabilities and foundation models on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI to power Skye, affable.ai is turning tasks that used to take hours into quicker searches and conversational explorations, reimagining end-to-end influencer marketing as we know it, and transforming the novelty of generative AI into tangible value for its customers and business. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with forward-thinking companies like affable.ai to drive new industry use cases with bold and responsible AI innovation.”

Skye provides solution that combines AI technology with influencer marketing expertise for enhanced campaign performance and success. Skye offers the following features:

● Magic search: Leverages the power of AI to deliver the accurate influencers for any campaign, ensuring a perfect match. It allows marketers to find relevant influencers by simply typing in their search criteria. The search criteria supports 100 languages and its advanced capabilities allow users to search for influencers based on their aesthetic style, just by uploading an image or a mood board. Skye will then match hundreds of millions of posts and find influencers that have a visual style most similar to the uploaded image.

● Lookalike recommendations: Skye allows users to expand influencer discovery based on a chosen criteria.Skye instantly lists all the influencers that are similar to the chosen influencer based on the chosen criteria.

● Converse: Users can chat with Skye to improve search results.

● Drafts Email: Skye takes care of the tedious task and can type out personalised influencer collaboration emails, which the user can review and approve.

● Vigilant assistant: Reviews content uploaded by influencers to help identify any potential fallouts and maintain brand consistency.

● Comment Reviewer: Skye keeps a watchful eye on the comments section of influencer posts, immediately alerting if the brand is at risk with any negative comments to address.

“We are thrilled to introduce Skye, the first ever generative AI influencer marketing companion. This groundbreaking technology is the result of affable.ai leveraging Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade and responsibly-developed generative AI and large language models. Skye represents a significant milestone in influencer marketing, empowering marketers to unlock the full potential of their campaigns. With affable.ai’s Skye, we aim to redefine the way marketers identify, engage, and analyze influencers, ultimately driving unprecedented results for brands,” Nisarg Shah, CEO and co-founder, affable.ai added.

