AdTech firm Integral Ad Science claims to create a brand safe environment; closes 2022 with gross profit of $332.6 million

The rampant increase in ad frauds has paved the way for enhanced media quality checks to ensure a safe and suitable environment for advertisers and publishers. One of the global players in digital media, Integral Ad Science claimed to have closed 2022 (January-December) with a 26% increase in total revenue to $408.3 million from $323.5 million in the prior year. While gross profit rose 24% to $332.6 million in 2022 when compared to $268.9 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin was 81% for the full year 2022 Saurabh Khattar, country manager, IAS, told Brandwagon Online. “Through actionable real-time data and insights, Integral Ad Science (IAS) has been providing mitigating strategies to ad frauds to leading advertisers, publishers and brands.” he added. It aims to clock a total revenue ranging between $453-$463 million, while adjusted EBITDA of anywhere between $141- $149 million.

International revenue, excluding the Americas, stood at $129.1 million, posting an eight percent increase. Not to mention, international revenue accounted for 32% of total revenue for the full year 2022. The company earned $190.6 million from programmatic advertising – a 42% increase compared to $134.4 million in the prior year.

To be sure, there are more than 30 types of ad frauds including domain spoofing, programmatic ad fraud, pixel stuffing and others while serving brands, publishers and advertisers across sectors. “We have actually seen a rise in the ad fraud numbers and interestingly, we have also witnessed that the optimised numbers of ad frauds have gone down. This is because a lot of advertisers and marketers now use mitigation strategies such as ad verification tools and services,” he added.

The company claims that in addition to its own research and development team based in the US, which continuously develops new tools for detection of ad fraud. “Companies have started investing in media efficacy and media quality checks of their brand campaigns. A part of their marketing budget is spent in mitigating ad frauds,” he explained.

As programmatic advertising pick-up, industry experts believe that it is just a matter of time that display advertising will completely transit along with video. “Agencies will move towards a more programmatic approach as artificial intelligence becomes more powerful to optimise new metrics such as attention matrix and viewability of ads. With the global financial headwinds, advertisers and publishers want to make sure optimum utilisation of their marketing budgets”, he noted. It further claims that as an as adtech platform it integrates its systems with various different media channels including Meta, YouTube, besides other partners.

