Adomantra Digital ropes in Vikas Pandey as marketing and business head

The appointment is in line with the company’s strategic vision to expand business operations and drive growth

Written by BrandWagon Online
Vikas has earlier worked with various brands like Colgate-Palmolive, Pfizer, and Wockhardt
Adomantra Digital has appointed Vikas Pandey as the marketing and business head. The appointment is in line with the company’s strategic vision to expand business operations and drive growth across the country.

Commenting on his appointment, Vikas Pandey, business head, Adomantra Digital India said, “Adomantra has created a niche for itself in the digital advertising industry. I have worked with leading companies in my career and expect to deliver responsibilities with the same passion and innovative strategies.”

Vikas Pandey has over two decades of experience in brand management, marketing, and sales. Prior to this, he was associated with D S Group, as a brand manager. Vikas has earlier worked with various brands like Colgate-Palmolive, Pfizer, and Wockhardt.

“With the evolution of technology, digital advertising has evolved over the years. Programmatic advertising, marketing modeling mix, chatbots, content marketing has changed the way digital marketing functions,” said Vikas Katoch, founder and CEO, Adomantra Digital India

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 18:37 IST

