Adobe Firefly expands globally, supports prompts in over 100 languages

Adobe announced the global expansion of Firefly, Adobe’screative generative AI models, to support text prompts in over 100 languages, including eight Indian regional languages like Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu enabling users to generate images and text effects using their native languages in the Firefly web service.

The service will also be localised in 20 languages with versions in French, German, Japanese, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.

The announcement broadens Firefly’s reach to millions of new users, spanning all experience levels, empowering them to confidently generate content that is designed to be safe for commercial use.

“ Today’s announcement is about making Firefly accessible to more people in their preferred languages, so they can continue to leverage our unique model to bring their imagination to life and create the highest quality assets that are safe for commercial use,” Ely Greenfield, CTO, digital media, Adobe, said.

Adobe has developed AI innovations to transform its creative tools. The company has continued its creator-focused approach with Firefly as a creative co-pilot. Since its launch in March, Firefly has been integrated into Photoshop, Express and Illustrator, helping customers build their creative confidence by removing the barriers between imagination and blank page, and bringing precision, power, speed and ease directly into Creative Cloud applications and workflows.

