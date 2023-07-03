Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches investor education campaign on Multi Asset Allocation Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, an investment manager to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF), has launched an investor education campaign on Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The objective of the campaign is to educate investors on the benefits of investing across different asset classes like equity, debt and gold.

Asset allocation is important as it provides diversity by investing across various asset classes and captures different ranges of returns that are generated by them. Different asset classes perform differently through various economic phases and time periods and lower corelations among asset classes can help reduce the risk of a portfolio.

Commenting on the investor education campaign, A. Balasubramanian, managing director, and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., said, “We are delighted to launch this Investor Education campaign to demystify multi-asset allocation. The campaign highlights the magic of benefiting from 3 asset classes by investing in the multi asset allocation fund category. A multi asset investment approach allows investors to get exposure to equity, debt and gold. Asset allocation is the key determinant of portfolio performance as it provides downside protection, helps in long-term wealth creation and provides peace of mind to an investor.”

“Our latest Investor Education campaign is aimed at spreading awareness on how investors can build a stable portfolio and ensure sustainable growth through careful diversification of the portfolio. It highlights the ‘power of three’ – a blend of equities’ growth potential, debt funds’ stability, and commodities’ resilience, all working together to strengthen investors’ portfolio,” Vijay Deshwal, chief strategy officer and head of investor relations, Aditya Birla Capital Limited added.

Furthermore, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund’s investor education campaign on multi-asset allocation fund comes at a crucial time when market volatility and economic uncertainties require investors to adopt a thoughtful and diversified approach to investing.

