Aditya Birla Group to launch its paints business under the brand name ‘Birla Opus’

Ahead of the launch, Grasim has piloted the first-of-its-kind painting services in metros and introduced a range of imported wood finishes.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The company had previously committed an investment of Rs 10,000 crore towards setting up the paints business.

Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, has today unveiled the brand name of its paints business, ‘Birla Opus’. As per the company, the market launch of Birla Opus is scheduled for Q4FY24. Grasim will offer a full suite of high-quality products in the decorative paints segment.

The current estimated value of India’s decorative paints industry is Rs 70,000 crore. The paints industry is witnessing double digit growth year-on-year driven by rising consumer aspirations and the government’s push towards ‘Housing for All’.

Speaking on the announcement, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group said, “Our foray into decorative paints is a strategic portfolio choice that enables us to tap into a high-growth market and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape. Our paints business will build on the power and trust associated with the Aditya Birla brand. The company has over the last couple of years built a strong foundation to enable a successful business launch. We endeavour to become a profitable No. 2 player in the coming years and announcing our brand name is the first of many steps that will follow in this direction.”

Morever, ahead of the launch, Grasim has piloted the first-of-its-kind painting services in key metros and introduced a range of imported wood finishes.

The company had previously committed an investment of Rs 10,000 crore towards setting up the paints business. The company’s manufacturing plants located in Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, will have a total capacity of 1,332 million litres per annum (MLPA), and will serve demand centres across the country, the company added.

Marketing

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 12:45 IST

