Adidas partners with BCCI as official kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Adidas has announced a new partnership as the kit sponsor for the BCCI.

As per the company, the contract runs through to March 2028 and will give Adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training and travel wear for the BCCI- including the men’s, women’s and youth teams.

Speaking about the partnership, Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI said “We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket”.

Additionally, the team will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals.

“We are proud to partner with BCCI and Team India, the most iconic team in India. Cricket is the most important sport in India, and it is very important for us to be visible and invest in it. We could not have found a better partner than the BCCI. I believe India to be the fastest growing sports market for the next decades. We are very committed to supporting our team to become the best sports brand in India,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden added.

The partnership between the BCCI and Adidas will drive the sport forward both on and off the pitch with the sports brand bringing its innovative designs and expertise to Indian cricket.

Speaking about the partnership, Neelendra Singh, GM, Adidas India said, “This is our moment to present Cricket to the world with high quality performance products for our athletes. We look forward to creating moments with our consumers through the most celebrated sport in India. Adidas truly believes in the potential of cricket in India and through this partnership with BCCI we will accelerate growth.”

Also Read Accentiv India appoints Dhruv Gupta as the head of business development

Furthermore, the new partnership with the BCCI will further enhance the brand’s presence across the region and strengthen its commitment towards growing sports in India. In addition to the men’s and women’s senior national cricket team, Adidas will also kit the India “A” men’s and women’s national team, India “B” men’s and women’s national team, India U-19 men’s and women’s national team, their coaches and staff.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook