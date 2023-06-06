adidas, the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team has unveiled the new national team jerseys to be worn across all three formats of the game. According to the company, the new kit will be debuted by the India Men’s team during the upcoming World Test Championship Final and then worn by the Men, Women and Youth teams across upcoming ODI, T20 and Test fixtures.

adidas has launched a 360-marketing campaign across digital, social, print and OOH platforms. Created by creative agency, Fundamental, the campaign features a short film starring Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh Thakur alongside fans all attempting to answer a seemingly simple question – “What does the Indian cricket team jersey mean to you?”.

Shot across the country, the film depicts the love and unmatched pride for the jersey that every fan and player feels. Additionally, the film will be complemented by a range of striking portrait photography that showcases the top national players revealing the new jerseys.

Commenting on the partnership, Neelendra Singh, GM, adidas India said, “Our partnership with the BCCI is testament to our strong core belief underpinning ‘Impossible Is Nothing’. We are proud to present the new Indian cricket team jerseys and look forward to seeing our players create iconic moments in the three stripes. Through our partnership with the BCCI, we look forward to providing access and the opportunity to all cricket fans to proudly don the colours of their beloved team. Our aim is to redefine the landscape of jersey culture in India.”

In a recent announcement, adidas confirmed their partnership with the BCCI. With the exclusive rights for designing and manufacturing jerseys, kits, and other merchandise for Indian Men’s, Women’s, and U-19 teams, the new partnership gives adidas the opportunity to bring their innovative designs and expertise to cricket on the biggest stage, the company stated.

Sunil Gupta, senior director, Brand adidas India added, “At adidas, we are committed to providing our athletes with the most innovative and best-in-class products to help them perform at the highest level. The campaign is based on a simple insight that while it’s hard to describe your feelings for the team India jersey, when you wear it as a player or a fan, you feel just one thing, Impossible Is Nothing!”

The iconic Team India jersey showcases the rich heritage and craftsmanship of India. The new ODI jersey represents the raw power, fierce beauty, and undeniable strength of India’s national animal – the tiger. The intricate design adorning the fabric is weaved using the traditional ikat pattern, bringing to life the tiger’s stripes and capturing the aura of Indian cricket.

Additionally, the authentic T20, Test and ODI jerseys to be worn by the Indian Cricket Team have been made with 100% recycled materials. It also features adidas’ HEAT.RDY – an innovative lightweight fabric that maximizes airflow to keep the players cool while performing.

The jerseys will be available at three price points – Rs 4999- match jersey, Rs 2999- replica jersey and Rs 999- fan jersey.

