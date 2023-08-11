Adidas introduces its new product SWITCH FWD

adidas has revealed its new product SWITCH FWD. The shoe design has been constructed using design processes, the shoe’s engine – the EVA compound midsole – featuring intricately designed voids that collapse and spring forward, converting weight into forward motion, unlocking the potential of athletes of all levels by moving them forward with every stride. The EVA compound midsole, working in unison with the TPU plate, ensures a stable and cushioned transition through the forefoot and midfoot during the forward motion process.

Speaking on the launch, Mili Seiffert, global product manager, adidas Running said, “We are always looking at innovative ways to redefine our design processes to bring real benefits to our community – whether they are at the top of the sport, or an everyday runner. While it sounds simple, the ambition to convert weight into forward motion is easier said than done. It’s taken years of testing with athletes of every level to get where we have today. It’s a triumph to innovation, and a testament to our ambition and drive to deliver new running shoe technology.”

Additional features of the new SWITCH FWD include a lightweight Continental outsole, which gives runners extra grip in all weather conditions. This is complemented by a lightweight engineered mesh upper, which features strategically placed windows on the forefoot and midfoot, for enhanced breathability.

The shoe has been launched in a primary white and silver, violet colorway with lucid lemon detailing for women, and a primary white and blue colorway for men with lucid lemon accents.

SWITCH FWD is priced at Rs 13,999/- and is available to buy on the adidas app, online and in stores.

