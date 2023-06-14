Adidas and Real Madrid unveil home jersey for 2023/24 season

Adidas unveils the home jersey of Real Madrid for the 2023/24 season. The all-white block color home jersey is punctuated only by a yellow and navy layered crew neck flat knit collar, completed with a navy stripe running vertically down its side.

“Each element and design aspect is created with intention and built to create an impactful visual shorthand between fan and athlete. The white hues that have adorned Real Madrid kits since its inception are a powerful emotive trigger for those who share it, and this latest release really is a true celebration of that,” Sam Handy, vice president- design, adidas Football said.

Both the on-field version of the shirt and the fan version are made with 100% recycled materials. The on-field version of the shirt is optimized with HEAT.RDY technology which, using materials that maximizes airflow so players can feel cool. The fan version comes with an AEROREADY variant, which uses sweat-wicking and absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry.

The launch of the jersey is marked with a photo with members of Real Madrid’s men’s and women’s football teams, its women’s basketball athletes, representatives from its youth academies, and players from its team who compete in the LaLiga Genuine. The home jersey will be worn on pitch for the first time as the club takes part in its pre-season tour in the United States.

