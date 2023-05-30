Adda52 announces second edition of ‘Fly to Vegas’ campaign

Adda52, online gaming platform, has announced the second edition of the campaign ‘Fly to Vegas’. The campaign offers netizens a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas. As per the company, players can be a part of the poker fiesta by earning PGP (Poker Game Points) targets in April, May and June months.

The players who achieve the PGP targets will get a chance to experience the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. The packages vary from Platinum, Gold and Silver inclusive of flights, stay at some of the finest hotels, bankroll (money) to play poker and indulge in the best food and entertainment the city has to offer.

Also Read Myntra unveils virtual fashion influencer Maya ahead of EORS

Speaking about the campaign, Joydeep Mukherjee, chief marketing officer, Deltatech Gaming said, “We are thrilled to launch the 2nd edition of the ‘Fly to Vegas’ campaign, which has been a massive hit with poker enthusiasts in the past. We know that many of our players dream of visiting Las Vegas, and we are excited to offer them the opportunity to make that dream a reality. Adda52 is committed to providing poker players with the best gaming experience possible, and this campaign is just one example of how we are constantly looking for ways to enhance that experience.”

The campaign will run till 24th June.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook