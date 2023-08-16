AdCounty Media’s Kumar Saurav takes charge as chief strategic officer

Kumar Saurav will be spearheading the strategic division of the company as the chief strategic officer (CSO). Kumar joined AdCounty Media in 2018 as the global mobile business head with a vision to propel the company to worldwide recognition and nurture a culture that fosters excellence.

Under his guidance, the mobile vertical of AdCounty Media attained hypergrowth through the formulation and implementation of high-impact personalised campaigns for brands bearing in mind their KPIs and future objectives. He has scaled organisational growth with his result-oriented winning marketing strategies and proficiency in creating and implementing streamlined processes within the organisation thereby boosting productivity. With an omni-channel technological approach, he drove the formation of holistic mobile marketing strategies ranging from premium PMP deals to open exchange, that catered to the unique requirements of different advertisers.

Kumar stands at the forefront of AdCounty’s mobile realm and oversees a myriad of activities ranging from identifying the right target audience for a brand, the creation and optimization of campaigns to increasing the user pool, attaining KPIs and eventually boosting the ROI.

“Kumar has played a pivotal role in the broadening of AdCounty Media’s presence across international markets, including Indonesia, Russia, and LATAM. His astute acumen in formulating and implementing procedural frameworks and strategic initiatives has remarkably facilitated the expeditious global expansion of AdCounty over the past quinquennial. His innate flair for devising intricate processes and discerning strategies has empowered AdCounty to proliferate rapidly,” Abbhinav R Jain, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), AdCounty Media, said.

With an experience spanning over 16 years and expertise in TV, print, radio and an array of digital marketing verticals like mobile marketing, media planning and buying, and brand communication, among others, Kumar has been instrumental in steering the global mobile business division at AdCounty alongside formulating strategic business alliances for the programmatic and user-acquisition ecosystem.

“Kumar has been an integral part of AdCounty for the past five years, leading our global mobile business and successfully expanding it across multiple countries. His exceptional strategic skills have played a vital role in growing our team and expanding AdCounty Media’s business,” Delphin Varghese, co-founder and chief business officer, AdCounty Media, said.

