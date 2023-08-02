AdCounty Media appoints Kapil Rastogi as national sales head- India

AdCounty Media India announces the appointment of Kapil Rastogi as the national sales head, India.

Kapil will be entrusted with the responsibility of developing and implementing sales strategies in conjunction with the organisation’s growth objectives. Kapil will bolster the sales vertical of AdCounty by forecasting sales trends, monitoring competition formulating cohesive sales strategies across web and mobile and identifying new business opportunities. He will also be responsible for delivering hyper-personalised solutions which will consequently increase client satisfaction and fuel profitable organisational growth.

“AdCounty Media is striving towards diversification and expanding into domains like programmatic, and in-house DSP alongside developing product streaming and gaming applications. Hiring of such dynamic individuals will upskill the team and help the firm realise its goal of expanding its digital footprints into 50-plus countries by 2025,” Delphin Varghese, co-founder and chief business officer, AdCounty Media, said.

According to the company, digital AdEx is anticipated to reach $21 billion by 2028. With digital reaching maturity in the marketing mix, marketers are resorting to focus on ROI-driven strategies and keeping an eye on the possible channels that can help boost revenue.

Kapil is a commerce graduate from Delhi University bearing a 15-year sales expertise in the digital media space alongside banking and financial services. Kapil’s stint includes working with companies like Times Internet, Dainik Bhaskar, Zee Digital, SCB, 9dot9 Media, Network 18, Culture Machine and Asianet News Media.

