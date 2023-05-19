Adani Wilmar launches TVC campaign ‘Khoobsurati ka Jadoo’

As per the company, the campaign highlights the unique qualities and benefits of the soap, emphasizing the fact that it provides affordable beauty with the best quality ingredients.

Commenting on the latest TVC launch campaign, Vineeth Viswambharan, associate vice president, marketing and sales, Adani Wilmar said, “Adani Wilmar operates the country’s single largest soap noodles manufacturing facility at its integrated state-of-the-art edible oil refining plant at Mundra, ensuring the best quality raw material for its foray into upstream value-added personal care products with its brand Alife.”

The TVC is conceptualized by HCF and directed by Rensil D’Silva.

“Very rarely does one get a script in the beauty category that ticks all the boxes. The Alife script for the latest campaign did that for me. It takes the conventions of the category and turns it in its head while still making as big if not a bigger impact. The idea that one is wide eyed when confronted with a girl whose beauty “comes Alife” through the soap struck a chord with me,” shared Rensil D’Silva, director and filmmaker.

The TV commercial revolves around people who are left stunned by the beauty of a girl who uses Alife Soap.

“Initially launched in central and eastern India, the brand quickly developed a strong following because of its product quality, affordability and unique fragrances. AWL is now in the process of rolling out the Alife soap range pan-India backed with its strong advertising and marketing campaigns, showcasing its proposition of ‘Khoobsurati Ka Jadoo’,” Viswambharan added.

Also Read Twitter accuses Microsoft of unauthorized data usage, alleges violation of agreement

The TVC campaign will be extended across digital platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook for maximum visibility. It will also run a BTL campaign across the central, east and northern regions of India, targeting major festivals and ground activations for better brand visibility.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook