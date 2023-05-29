Adani Group rolls out #Humkarkedikhatehain campaign to celebrate 35 years of service in India

The Adani Group, an integrated infrastructure portfolio of companies has today, unveiled its new multi-media, multi-platform ad campaign, ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’.



Developed by Ogilvy India, the “Hum mushkilo ki nahi sunte, karke dikhate hai” (Undeterred by challenges, we deliver on our commitments) campaign aims to showcase Adani Group’s resilience and relentless pursuit of overcoming obstacles to build world-class infrastructure, both in India and abroad.

Through a 100-second television commercial that takes viewers on a visual journey across the country, the Adani Group celebrates its 35 years of dedicated service to India. The campaign will be rolled out across print, broadcast, and social media platforms over the next few weeks.

Commenting on the campaign, Pranav Adani, director, Adani Enterprises said, “The campaign perfectly captures the unconquerable spirit and ethos of the Adani Group to convert challenges into opportunities and its resolve to driving positive change in the lives of millions of Indians. As a first-generation entrepreneurial company, it is this indefatigable spirit that has been a bedrock of our culture.”

The Group has diversified into a portfolio of independently governed businesses in sectors like energy and utilities, transport and logistics, materials, metals and mining, and direct-to-consumer.

“Investing in infrastructure and national development projects needs determination and belief. This is the spirit of Adani and its new corporate campaign,” Piyush Pandey, chairman of global creative and executive chairman – India, Ogilvy, added.

