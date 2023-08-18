Ad volumes in news genre witness 6% negative growth in first half of 2023, Hindi News leads subgenre for advertising with 19% share: TAM Report

January-June 2023 observed six percent negative growth in News genre (television) ad volumes, whereas January-June 2022 witnessed a minor five percent rise over January-June 2021.

Personal Accessories sector entered among the top 10 list of sectors during January-June 2023 compared to the same period the previous year. Services, food and beverages, and building, industrial and land materials/equipments retained first, second and third positions during January-June 2023 compared to January-June 2022. The top 10 sectors together added 80% share of ad volumes during the first half of 2023.

The top 10 categories together added 27% share of ad volumes in January-June 2023. Moreover, all the categories in the top 10 list witnessed a positive rank shift during the first half of 2023 apart from cement and building materials/systems. Furthermore, cars ascended to second position during January-June 2023 compared to the same period the previous year.

Reckitt Benckiser (India) and Hindustan Lever retained first and second positions during January-June 2023 as compared to January-June 2022. The top 10 advertisers together added 22% share of ad volumes during January-June 2023. Additionally, Reckitt Benckiser (India), Patanjali Ayurved, GCMMF and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart observed a positive rank shift during the first half of 2023.

Lalithaa Jewellery was the top brand in the news genre. Three out of the top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser (India) and the remaining five were from Reckitt. During the first half of 2023, total more than 6,800 brands were present on television. The top 10 brands contributed approximately eight percent share of television ad volumes.

Cars as a category saw the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 71%. Moreover, in terms of growth percent, among the top 10 categories, Biscuits witnessed the highest growth of two times during the 2023 first half.

During Janaury-June 2023, Hindi News was the leading subgenre for advertising with a 19% share of ad volumes. Top five channel subgenres accounted for 57% share of ad volumes during the same period.

