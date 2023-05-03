Ad tech platform IAS enhances partnership with YouTube to provide brand safety to advertisers

Integral Ad Science, a global player in digital media quality, today announced that it has enhanced its partnership with YouTube to provide advertisers with brand safety and suitability measurement across the online video platform. IAS measurement will now deliver a more comprehensive analysis of video content on YouTube, providing marketers with even greater tools for safety and suitability, the company stated.

As per the company, IAS’s updated reporting is aligned to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) Brand Safety and Suitability framework, enabling granular campaign reporting for maximum impact.

Speaking on the partnership, Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS said, “Consumers are spending as much time streaming content on YouTube and other platforms as they are watching traditional TV. As the amount of content on YouTube continues to grow, marketers need sophisticated tech to keep pace. IAS’s ongoing innovation with YouTube and Google is continuously adapting to provide marketers with the tools they need to take control of brand safety and suitability and ensure their campaigns are productive.”

Moreover, IAS’s total media quality for YouTube uses machine learning to provide new levels of insight into video content and is currently being used on other social media platforms to analyse millions of videos per year for marketers.

According to the company, IAS YouTube Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement offering will provide machine learning-powered details about video content, scoring classification, daily reporting across the GARM categories and four risk levels along with accessibility across more than 30 languages.

“Advertisers require the ability to measure brand safety on platforms like YouTube without sacrificing premium placements or reach. Partnering with IAS enables us to access the power of granular classification to measure brand suitability for our clients and drive better campaign impact and control,” added Julie Kandel, senior partner, director of Brand Safety North America at GroupM.

It is to note that IAS is certified for both ‘Brand Suitability and Contextual Targeting’ and ‘Brand Safety Reporting’ in the YouTube Measurement Program (YTMP). The YTMP was created to offer advertisers an array of trusted independent solutions for driving and measuring marketing performance on YouTube.

