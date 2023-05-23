Accentiv India appoints Dhruv Gupta as the head of business development

Accentiv India has announced the appointment of Dhruv Gupta as the new head of business development. Dhruv is an ISB and BITS Pilani alumnus and has over a decade of experience including a consulting stint at EY, and leadership roles at Paytm and Park+. Before joining Accentiv, Dhruv was a business head at Park+.

Speaking on the appointment, Mayank Chawla, COO, Accentiv India said, “Dhruv has joined us at a very exciting phase of our journey and we are elated to have him on board. Dhruv is a perfect fit for Accentiv India with a deep inclination towards technology and software-driven solutions. He brings the tenacity of a start-up and the culture of a large organization. This enables us to have a leader at the helm, who understands the business as a whole and is able to have a multi-faceted approach to growth. Dhruv’s coming onboard has infused the leadership team with new energy”.

At Accentiv, Dhruv’s responsibilities will include business development and expansion and building technology solutions in the space of loyalty marketing and rewards. Accentiv India empowers its clients in the space of customer loyalty, incentives, rewards, digital gift vouchers and employee recognition programs amongst others, and has been at the forefront of business and technology innovations in this space for 20-plus years. The company boasts clients across BFSI, IT and ITeS, FMCG, real estate and construction, etc. managing rewards and loyalty programs for some of India’s largest organizations.

Also Read BARC India appoints Dolly Jha as chief of Product and Research

“Accentiv is an industry leader and with my varied experience, we intend to cultivate a culture of technology-driven innovation. This is the start of something special for me and I look forward to all the amazing things we will achieve as a group in the future,” said Dhruv Gupta, head of business development, Accentiv India.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook