Absolut collaborates with streetwear brand, HUEMN

Absolut announces its collaboration with streetwear brand, HUEMN. The collaboration represents a union between two brands that embrace progressiveness, inclusivity, and the celebration of diverse narratives as well as reflecting Absolut’s belief in partnerships to create better together, to create a more open world.

“Absolut has always believed in a world without biases and has a legacy of working with pop culture to encourage different forms of creative expression,” Pulkith Modi, head of marketing- International brands, Pernod Ricard India, said.

HUEMN, known for its fearless approach to storytelling and imagery, goes beyond conventional boundaries by blurring the gender binary, highlighting diverse narratives, and fostering an environment that empowers individuals to express themselves. With the collaboration, Absolut solidifies its position as a brand that drives change and shapes the zeitgeist.

“The collaboration between Absolut and HUEMN is a celebration of creative expression and the power of inclusivity. The collection will showcase innovative designs that challenge norms, inspire self-expression, and ignite conversations about the rich tapestry of human existence,” Pranav Misra, co-founder and CEO, Huemn, said.

Also Read Shopsy launches SuperCoin rewards program to drive customer loyalty

The design encapsulates the notion of eight billion flavours, symbolising the diverse tastes and idiosyncrasies of the eight billion individuals on Earth and embracing the magic that happens when all these flavours come together.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook