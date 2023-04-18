ABBY One Show 2023 appoints Valerie Pinto, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi and Ashwini Deshpande as Jury Chairs

The Abby One Show Award 2023 Governing Council has appointed Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, global CEO and co-founder, Gozoop and Ashwini Deshpande, co-founder and director of Elephant Design, as jury chair for public relations category, jury chair of mobile category, and jury chair of design category respectively.

Pinto is one of the youngest CEOs of a network agency in India. She collaborates with clients to change traditional communication models towards more integrated offerings focused on campaigns, creativity, and content.

Prior to her current role, Pinto has worked at UTV Software Communication, Taj Group of Hotels and Perfect Relations.

Additionally, she is also a nominated member of the board of path in India, a not-for-profit organization. Pinto has also been a national-level athlete and is an accomplished pastry chef.

However, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, global CEO and co-founder, Gozoop has been appointed on the Abby One Show Awards 2023 Jury to chair the mobile category. Naqvi is a trailblazer of the digital realm and has been the driving force behind digital-led creativity.

Furthermore, Naqvi has helped deliver campaigns like #AmiKKR for Kolkatta Knight Riders, #NoPlaceLikeHome for Asian Paints, #AntiRoteDay for Dell, #NextAtAsianGames for Olympic Council of Asia, #IamPositive for GNC and #HumHongeKamyaab for NITI Aayog.

He has also been a jury member at Cannes, IDMA, DMA Asia, FoxGloves among others. He has had the distinction of being invited as a ‘Champion of Change’ by NITI Aayog, the policy making think-tank of the Government of India, for an interaction with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.

While talking about the appointment, Naqvi says “Abby One Show Awards are the gold standard of excellence. I am honoured to be selected as the Jury Chair for Mobile category. I look forward to awarding the best from the Indian advertising industry.”

In addition to that, Ashwini Deshpande, co-founder and director of Elephant Design, has joined the Abby One Show Awards 2023 Jury as jury chair of design category.

Deshpande has been on the Jury at Cannes Lions (France), The One Show (USA), Jury President at D&AD (London), New York Festival (USA), Spikes Asia (Singapore), Design for Asia (Hong Kong). and London International Awards.

Some of the international Awards won by him for Elephant Design includes ReBrand100 (USA), A’Design (Italy), Worldstar (Germany), AsiaStar (Singapore).

“It is an absolute privilege to be judging the Design category at Abby One Show Awards. India is a unique playground for brands and consumers. I define Design as a creative way of solving a challenge. I am hoping to see great work based on real life insights that solve a challenge in a delightful way,” said Deshpande.

Also Read Siemens launches #PartnersInProgress as an ode to 170 years of Indian Railways

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook