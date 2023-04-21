ABBY One Show 2023 appoints Emmanuel Upputuru, Sabyasachi Mitter and Bobby Pawar as Jury Chairs

The Abby One Show Award 2023 Governing Council has appointed Emmanuel Upputuru, Sabyasachi Mitter, and Bobby Pawar as Jury Chair for Green Abby category, Jury Chair of Technology category, and Jury Chair of Static Print respectively.

Emmanuel Upputuru, founder of Efgh Brand Innovations, has joined the Abby One Show Awards Jury 2023 to chair the Green Abby category. He was earlier CCO, Cheil, founder of ITSA and NCD, Publicis Advertising.

Additionally, Upputuru has won Cannes Lions, One Show pencils, D&AD, Adfest, London International and many Abby One Show Awards. He has been ranked India’s Hottest Creative by Campaign Brief Asia in 2003-2004.

Sabyasachi Mitter, founder and managing director, ibs + Fulcro, has been appointed the Jury Chair of Technology category at the Abby One Show Awards 2023. He is an alumni of IIMC with a career spanning 27 years with over 20 years as an entrepreneur. He is the founder of ibs and Fulcro.

Mitter has worked with over 100 brands across industries. He has won over 250 awards, 17 times agency of the year and the Grand Prix at the ABBY.

“The Abby One Show Awards is without doubt the gold standard of the advertising awards in India. With technology becoming ubiquitous in marketing and communication and CX becoming a critical level of business success, the Technology category at the Abby One Show awards is really the one to watch out for,” Sabyasachi Mitter said.

Bobby Pawar, chairman and CEO, Havas Group India, will be on the Static Print jury of Abby One Show Awards 2023. Pawar is among the most awarded creatives from India, with over 400 local and international metals. He was IAA India’s Creative Agency Leader of the Year (2021) and Campaign Asia’s Creative Person of the Year (2011) for India and South Asia.

Prior to joining Havas Group, Pawar spent five and half years at Publicis. Before this he was the chief creative officer at JWT.

Bobby also spent four and half years as the CCO of DDB Mudra Group. There he was tasked with raising the creative bar across many disciplines; digital, experiential and media.

