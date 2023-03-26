A23 launches new set of brand films; highlights product offerings and responsible gaming

Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd operated A23, a multi-gaming platform, has recently launched a new set of brand films under its ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ campaign featuring actor Rakul Preet Singh. With the initial leg of these ad films, the brand highlights a variety of online rummy formats available on the A23 Rummy application on which users can play online together with friends and family.

The new ad film shows Singh and other players enjoying a game of darts, each with their own unique style of play. She goes on to talk about how players can choose from a variety of rummy formats on the A23 Rummy app, best suited to their skill set. A23 has also ramped up their enduring ‘Responsible Gaming’ campaign, endorsing the need for players to game within reasonable limits. Rakul Preet Singh, who is seen running on a treadmill, draws a parallel between exercising and online gaming and the need to take breaks between both.

The ads were released on OLVs and OTTs alongside traditional mediums on live cricket. It is believed that A23 is set to release more such films in the coming two weeks showcasing its portfolio- A23 Rummy, A23 Fantasy and Cricket.com. Apart from Rakul Preet Singh, these films will also feature digital creator, Niharika Naga Malneedi. The message of ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ will be telecasted across multiple regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati.

Speaking about the campaign, Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP- Marketing, Head Digital Works said, “At A23, we are committed to providing our players with a responsible gaming experience, and our new ad films ahead of the IPL season reflect that. We believe in offering customized game play options to all our players, ensuring that they can enjoy our offerings in a safe and responsible manner. As we launch our latest campaign, we are proud to say that our responsible gaming narrative remains at the heart of our business. The IPL season presents an opportunity for us to reach the right audience, and we look fofward to showcase our offerings on TV to millions of viewers.”

The brand film coincides with the ongoing cricket season and the upcoming IPL, which always draws attention. Both the ad films are live across all major social and digital platforms.

