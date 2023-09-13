99acres rolls out campaign #AndarKiBaat with actor Jackie Shroff

99acres, an Indian real estate portal, has teamed up with Bollywood actor, Jackie Shroff to launch the #AndarKiBaat campaign. As per the company, this digital campaign aims to revolutionise the way people search for property, tapping into the quirky humor and persona of ‘Bhidu’ himself. In a three-minute video posted on his Instagram handle, Jackie Shroff, a resident of Khar, reacts to resident reviews of his locality, setting the stage for a laugh riot with nuggets of his classic wisdom throughout.

The campaign has been conceptualised in-house and aims to promote 99acres.com’s Ratings and Reviews. Ratings and Reviews is a feature that helps consumers make the right property decision. Residents share reviews of their societies and localities, empowering potential home buyers with candid insights about the neighbourhood. Shroff’s slice of life anecdotes while reacting to Khar reviews showcase how these reviews paint a complete locality picture about lifestyle, connectivity, environment and safety.

Moreover, the campaign launch sets the tone for more collaborations, with influencers from diverse localities across India reacting to reviews on 99acres, showcasing extensive coverage. These include Saloni Gaur (Noida Sector 62), BeYouNick (Dombivli Mumbai), Gaurav Kapoor (Vikaspuri Delhi), Gaurav Gupta (Indirapuram, Ghazibad), and Sai Kiran (Nanakramguda Hyderabad).

