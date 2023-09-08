81% CMOs agree that customers will pay premium for human created content, says Dentsu’s global CMO report

Dentsu Creative has unveiled its global CMO report 2023, ‘Creativity at a Crossroads’. The report reveals optimism from today’s marketing decision-makers in the face of change and challenge, using data from a survey of 700 CMOs and senior marketers in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy and Spain. The report has identified eight key themes which show that despite being an industry at a crossroads, it is one empowered by creativity and technology. The eight key themes are winning the audience, augmented humanity, cultural capital, purpose gets real, funding fears, connected people, thriving in a connected world and AI: frenemy at the gate.

The report mentions that 30% of respondents chose ‘owning the customer relationship’ as their main concern for both 2023 and as they look forward to 2030. However, the other top three concerns for 2023 were about engaging changing audiences, with 28% choosing ‘understanding and responding to changing consumer behaviour’, ‘representing more diverse audiences’. and ‘understanding and keeping up with new technology’.

Gen Z is also keeping marketers up at night, with 23% of respondents worried about how to market to this demographic, rising to 32% in Italy. Meanwhile, 77% of marketers agree that while consumer behaviour has undergone rapid changes in the last five years, the agency model is yet to respond.

The report further highlights that 87% of CMOs agree that brands today are built through experiences. The number rises to 91% in the US and 93% in Australia. Additionally, 84% of marketers believe that every aspect of the customer journey can and should tell the brand story, from Comms to Commerce, while 88% agree it is essential that the customer experience matches up to the brand promise.

In 2023, 43% believe that intelligent personalisation to surprise and delight, a powerful organising idea, makes a great brand experience, against 38% and 37% respectively in 2022. However, 48% are of the opinion that innovative new interfaces and technology that enhances the brand idea makes a great brand experience, against 43% and 34% in 2022, respectively.

When it comes to the technology which CMOs are using, 35% say generative AI, followed by social commerce at 34%, virtual brand avatars and live streaming, both at 28%, virtual and augmented reality at 27% and 22% respectively. While 22% use blockchain, 21% use voice and web 3.0 technologies are used by 20%.

The report then highlights that 80% of CMOs agree that technologies such as live streaming are blurring the boundaries between content and commerce as never before. Moreover, 86% agree that brands should aspire to create culture and build their own audiences, 76% are of the opinion that brands need to entertain and engage, not interrupt. However, 58% agree that advertising as it stands today doesn’t entertain enough.

When asked about the investment, 38% say brand content, followed by influencer partnerships at 37%, entertainment platforms at 34%. While 28% invested in TV programming and documentary making. It seems that podcasts are yet to make their impact, since only 21% of CMOs opt for podcasting.

69% of CMOs agree that they are so focused on purpose that they have forgotten how to sell. Furthermore, 81% of CMOs agree that their business will undergo a fundamental pivot in response to climate change while 78% state that every brand should possess an ethical purpose or a socially conscious mission. This thinking is even more pronounced in the United States, where an overwhelming 94% of marketers share this perspective.

When it comes to funding and investment, a profound 81% agrees that brands can use budgets to amplify independent and diverse voices. However, 88% agree that creative advertising has a potential to change society for the better.

Interestingly, 77% of marketers agree that AI will never create content that truly moves humans, and 81% of respondents agree that customers will pay a premium for human created content.

The report further unveils that 83% of CMOs believe brands benefit from consolidating their efforts with one agency holding company, acknowledging the power of the network in a data and technology driven-world. Yet 85% of marketers also value the diversity of thought that comes from partnering with multiple agencies, calling out the flexibility and agility of local partners.

Furthermore, the report says that the only effective strategy for modern brands is to connect with modern customers in the spaces and places that matter most to them. That means innovating at the intersection of brand, experience, and culture, creating ideas that change society, create culture and invent new possibilities.

