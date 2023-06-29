80% of viewers are aged between 18-30 years: OMTV survey

The recent survey by OMTV has revealed that 80% of the viewership on its app comes from the 18-30 age group. The survey further highlights that within the 18-30 age group, the majority users are male (85%) from hindi-speaking belt.

The cities that have reflected most of the young viewers are from tier 2 cities including Indore, Jaipur and Kanpur. The web series named ‘Gita Stories’ and ‘Kalam’ which revolves around the true life story of former president Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Azad are most watched.

Talking about the survey, Nitin Jai Shukla, founder and MD, OMTV said, “In today’s rapidly changing Indian society, the inclinations of the country’s youth towards religious content are noticeably shifting. Factors such as social media addiction, anti-India propaganda, urban anxiety, academic pressures, mental health concerns, and the disintegration of joint families contribute to this trend.”

Additionally, the spiritual storytelling app conducted the survey on 2500 users across tier-I and tier-II cities. As per the survey, 20% of the respondents above 30 years take less interest in religious-specific content. This comprises 70% male and 30% female.

“Religious content acts as a bridge, allowing them to connect with their cultural and spiritual roots, imparting a sense of identity and heritage. Encouraging an inclusive approach to religious content while providing support in areas such as mental health, academic pressures, and career guidance will help the Indian youth navigate the complexities of the modern world while staying connected to their cultural roots,” Shukla added.

Moreover, OMTV covers content from all religions in India including Hindu, Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, and Sikhism among others.

