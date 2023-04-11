7UP partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore as its official refreshment partner

7UP has announced its partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as its official refreshment partner for the ongoing IPL season. The company aims to strengthen connections with sports enthusiasts across the country with this partnership.

Speaking on the announcement, Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director, energy, hydration and flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “We are happy to partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Our goal is to give fans an even more refreshing experience this summer as they cheer their team this cricketing season.”

Rajesh Menon, head and vice president of Royal Challengers Bangalore, commented, “We are glad to partner with 7UP for the 2023 season. Fans can enjoy their favorite 7UP while watching the team play boldly on the field.”

