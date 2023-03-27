7UP Nimbooz unveils ‘Chatak Nimbook, Ghatak Nimbooz’ campaign with actor Mithila Palkar

PepsiCo India has unveiled a new campaign for 7UP’s Nimbooz today featuring actor Mithila Palkar. The campaign ‘Chatak Nimbooz, Gatak Nimbooz’ aims to celebrate the refreshing and authentic taste of the lemon-based beverage.

Conceptualized by Leo Burnett, the TVC opens to show the protagonist in a market on a hot sultry day looking to refresh herself with a chilled bottle of 7UP Nimbooz. One swig from the bottle and off she goes on a cool and fun ride on a wave of fresh lemons leaving everyone around her amazed. As she finally finds her feet on the ground, she can’t wait to go on another refreshing ride as she takes another sip of 7UP® Nimbooz.

Speaking about the new summer campaign, Anuj Goyal, associate director, Juices, PepsiCo India, “7UP Nimbooz has been inspired from Indian’s everlasting love for nimbu pani and is a perfect refresher for the long and hot summers ahead of us. Our new campaign beautifully captures the thought of ‘freshness in a bottle’ and transports you to a cool and rejuvenating place. We are confident that it will appeal to the masses and reinforce the brand’s superior taste offering.”

As per the company, the new campaign will be amplified with a 360-degree surround across television, digital, outdoor, and social media.

