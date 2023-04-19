7UP launches campaign super-duper refresher with brand ambassador Anirudh Ravichander

7UP has teamed up with singer Anirudh Ravichander to launch their campaign super-duper refresher.

The company believes Anirudh Ravichander brings his unique style and peppy persona to 7UP world to further refresh audiences through the newly launched music anthem.

In the opening scene of the ad film, the protagonist is stuck in gridlock on a hot, muggy day, and he notices that everyone around him looks exhausted. As he opens the 7UP bottle in his bag to take a drink, the poster of Anirudh Ravichander on a 7UP truck catches his eye, drawing his attention away from the traffic and the onslaught of vehicles.

Speaking on the announcement, Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director, energy, hydration and flavours, PepsiCo India, said, ” 7UP is committed to providing refreshing experiences and what could possibly be more refreshing than a Super-Duper Refresher anthem by Anirudh. We are extremely excited to have him on board and can’t wait for the youth to start grooving to 7UP’s ultimate upliftment anthem this summer.”

“It is a brand I have literally grown up with, so I am excited to be part of this family. Working on the musical has been very refreshing and the creative journey we took together has been super-duper fun. I personally love the foot tapping number and cannot wait for the youngsters to enjoy it as much as I do,” brand ambassador Anirudh Ravichander shared while talking about the new campaign.

As per the company, the new 7UP TVC is a 360-degree campaign and will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media.

