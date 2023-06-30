scorecardresearch
76 million biryani orders were placed in last one year: Swiggy

Hyderabad takes the lead in biryani consumption with 7.2 million orders till June 2023

Written by BrandWagon Online
A biryani enthusiast from Chennai spent an amount of Rs. 31,532 on a single order

Ahead of International Biryani Day, which is celebrated on July 2, Swiggy has revealed that 76 million biryani orders were placed in the last 12 months. The data further said that  people across the country placed 219 orders per minute for the dish. 

As per the company, in the last five and a half months there has been a growth of 8.26% in biryani orders as compared to the same period in 2022. 

There are over 2.6 lakh restaurants that offer biryani through the platform and more than 28 thousand restaurants are specialised in the dish. However, Bangalore takes the crown with 24000 biryani-serving restaurants, followed by Mumbai with over 22,000 and Delhi with over 20,000. 

Moreover, Hyderabad takes the lead in biryani consumption with 7.2 million orders till June 2023, followed by Bangalore with 5 million orders. Chennai stood at third place with 3 million orders.

Interestingly, a biryani enthusiast from Chennai spent an amount of Rs. 31,532 on a single order of this dish. 

Notedly, dum biryani has emerged as the champion with close to 85 variants and over 6.2 million orders. This is followed by biryani rice with 3.5 million orders, while hyderabadi biryani received over 2.8 million orders.  

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 15:02 IST

