72% marketing and creative leaders consider generative AI as essential part of creative toolkit, says Canva’s report

15% feel that generative AI tools are limiting their team’s creativity

Written by BrandWagon Online
70% respondents agreed that generative AI is enhancing their team's creativity
70% respondents agreed that generative AI is enhancing their team's creativity

Canva has released new insights from more than 4,000 marketing and creative leaders on their attitudes towards generative AI. As per the report, generative AI is becoming a fixture in the modern workplace. The report unveils that 97% of marketing and creative leaders are comfortable with the rise of generative AI. However, 72% already consider generative AI as an essential part of their creative toolkit.

The company commissioned Morning Consult to survey marketers and creatives from India, US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Mexico and Australia, to understand how AI is transforming their organisations and their roles.
The report further highlights that 84% agree that AI-powered tools reduce the minutiae of repetitive tasks, freeing them up to focus on creative and meaningful parts of their role. 70% say generative AI tools are enhancing their team’s creativity with 72% reporting time savings of at least 2-3 hours per week. Moreover, 99% of teams are saving between 4-5 hours per week on creative projects.

Talking about the report, Natalie Schwartz, global head of brand marketing, Canva, said, “Tighter budgets, increased content demands and non-stop deadlines have led marketers to embrace generative AI tools to scale their output. Findings reinforce the fact that AI-powered tools are breathing new life into creativity and productivity for marketers, a profound impact we see firsthand as a visual communication platform. In India, we are seeing an acceptance of generative AI amongst marketing and creative leaders.”

With marketers and creatives tasked with creating huge volumes of content, many are turning to AI for assistance. 88% respondents have used generative AI to create written content, 84% have generated unique images, and 83% edit images and videos.

When asked to look five years ahead, 55% believe that generative AI tools will be better than humans at creating visual images.

However, 15% feel that generative AI tools are limiting their team’s creativity. The most common objection by almost 53% marketing leaders is the prevention of development of original ideas.

Furthermore, 74% believe that there are already too many generative AI tools, with 75% overwhelmed by the learning curve. While most are excited about the opportunities to elevate creativity, 62% feel pressured to use it to keep pace with change. 58% say they don’t know how to get the most value out of the technology.

The report also sheds light on the concern on plagiarism, data loss and bias. As per Canva, 77% marketing and creative leaders ranked customer data, 76% company data, and 74% ranked personal data risks as their top concerns over job loss, plagiarism, and bias.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 10:25 IST

