69% of fans prefer to watch sports outside the venue: CapGemini Report

Capgemini Research Institute released a report titled ‘A whole new ball game: Why sports tech is a game changer’. As per the company, the technological advances of the last three years have improved the experience for sports fans at home but have been less impactful for those visiting the grounds. According to the report, as technology continues to enhance the viewing experience and make it more immersive, 77% of Gen Z and 75% of millennials say they prefer to watch sports outside of venues, compared to 53% of baby boomers and 32% above 70 years old.

The shift in fan preference is translating into reduced visits to sports events. In Capgemini’s previous research from 2019, 47% of fans globally visited sporting grounds often. However, the number has fallen to 34%. With a significant generation gap, 49% of fans above 70 still visit the venue often, as compared to 17% of Gen Z. The swing is significant in Australia and the UK while France and Germany have seen the smallest decline. Furthermore, only 37% of fans globally have visited a venue in the past 12 months, compared to 80% in 2019. Fans with impairments are, in particular, less satisfied with the overall accessibility arrangements in the venue, however, they are confident that appropriate technologies can help them access and enjoy in-person sporting events more fully.

Moreover, mobile devices have risen to the fore, although fans still prefer TV for watching games, suggesting that smart devices provide a supplementary option for consuming sports, on-the-go or ‘multi-screening’. In 2019, 40% of fans picked smartphone screens as a preferred device to watch games, versus 70% at present. Streaming platforms as well as social media have also seen a boost in viewing with 39% of fans mentioning streaming platforms as a preferred option for watching sports which has nearly doubled to 75%. Social media has jumped from 44% in 2019 to 64% in 2023, driven by younger generations.

According to the report, fans value their smartphone as a companion to enhance the viewing experiences, whether at home or at the venue. Over 68% of fans have used a mobile device to receive regular game/player information while watching the game live, and 65% for 360-degree video replays. 68% of fans would also like to try using their mobile device to get player information, live stats etc. by pointing at players while present at the venue, using augmented reality. Finally, fans would also be interested in enhanced sports experiences such as in the metaverse. Two thirds of them, for example, would be interested in purchasing digital merchandise to wear in virtual worlds or attending games, and socialising virtually with fans or players in a virtual sports venue.

“In the last few years, the ways in which we’re able to consume sport have completely transformed. Technology is granting a greater level of immersion and interactivity with the game, even if we’re viewing it from thousands of miles away. This provides sports businesses with the potential to reach the next generation of global fans in new, innovative, and exciting ways. However, our research also indicates that technological advancements around the in-stadium experience have not kept pace. The next stage of the digital transformation of sport is to similarly revolutionize how we view sport in-person,” Pascal Brier, chief innovation officer, Capgemini and member of the group executive committee, said.

Sports professionals and teams are increasingly leveraging technology in order to improve training and performance. Using devices such as smart watches or smart glasses to measure performance and vital functions, analyse positioning and strategy in live games, or design and review individual player training programs. Technology is embedded into sports equipment, and also used in live games to assist in decision-making.

The report also finds that besides the growing prominence of technology in sports in the last few years, there is a growing interest in watching women’s games and sustainability amongst sports fans. For certain sports, such as swimming, basketball, tennis and parasports, the viewing figures for men’s and women’s games are similar, with many viewers choosing to watch both. The report found a rise in the number of viewers choosing to watch both men’s and women’s games for sports such as basketball, baseball, and American football, compared to 2019. In tennis, the report found a 10% rise in viewership for women-only games.

Across countries and age groups, 67% of fans feel disappointed that the teams/players they follow are insufficiently prioritising environmental sustainability. And over three fourths of them say that good technology-enhanced outside-venue experiences will encourage them to consume sports in a way more often to curtail carbon footprint and increase sustainability.

