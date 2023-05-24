65% of people want brands to wow them with advertising: Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson Intelligence has released a report titled ‘The Age of Re-enchantment’. The research found 93% of people believe that life is short, 89% currently see fun as a necessity that keeps them going in trying times, while 83% are actively seeking out experiences that bring them joy and happiness.

65% of respondents said they want brands to wow them with advertising. Meanwhile 61% want brands to help them feel intense emotions, and 63% want companies and brands to provide multi-sensory experiences.

“The new brand metrics are jaw drops, heart swells, and goosebumps. Brands can help people transcend tough times and jolt them from long-standing malaise by celebrating the thrilling, the uplifting, the awe-inspiring, and the magical,” said Marie Stafford, global director, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence.

49% of respondents said they are more likely to buy from brands that bring them a sense of joy, or those that surprise and delight them (45%) than from brands that just do what they say they will (26%).

According to Wunderman Thompson’s data, 61% of people say that “companies and brands aren’t doing anything original” with more almost half saying they “feel tired and burned out all the time” and over two thirds agreeing that technology is making us “feel more detached from the real world.”

