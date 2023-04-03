57% prefer watching IPL on TV, 30% on mobile: Axis My India April CSI Survey

Axis My India, a consumer data intelligence company has released its latest findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a range of issues. The April report highlights that 19% of families have reported a rise in media consumption. Moreover, the survey reveals that urban areas and male viewers are leading the surge in media viewership. The enthusiasm for IPL is expected to increase further, with both TV & mobile contributing to viewership. The study also delved into the key factors that influence consumers’ buying decisions, revealing that product quality and brand name remain important considerations. Additionally, the survey sheds light on the role of celebrity endorsements in driving product purchases, with younger age groups being more susceptible to their influence.

The sentiment analysis delves into five relevant sub-indices – Overall household spending, spending on essential and non-essential items, spending on healthcare, media consumption habits, entertainment & tourism trends.

The survey was carried out via computer-aided telephonic interviews with a sample size of 10,034 people across 33 states and UTs. 66% belonged to rural India, while 34% belonged to urban counterparts. In terms of regional spread, 25% belong to the Northern parts while 26% belong to the Eastern parts of India. Moreover, 28% and 21% belonged to Western and Southern parts of India respectively. 63% of the respondents were male, while 37% were female. In terms of the two majority sample groups, 29% reflect the age group 36 year old to 50 year old and 29% reflect the age group of 26 year old to 35 year old.

Commenting on the CSI report, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD, Axis My India, said “Closely examining the findings of our latest survey, it is clear that media consumption habits are not uniform across demographics, with variations emerging among different age and gender groups. It is noteworthy that younger age groups are showing a greater appetite for media consumption, with a particular interest in watching the Indian Premier League. Digital is expected to contribute significantly to the rise of IPL viewership. As we delve deeper into consumer behaviour, it is evident that product quality and brand name remain key considerations, but we are also seeing a significant impact of celebrity endorsements on purchasing decisions, especially among younger age groups. These insights highlight the need for brands to stay attuned to the evolving consumer preferences and tailor their marketing strategies accordingly to drive engagement and enhance customer loyalty.”

According to the survey, 42% would watch IPL this season, out of this 19% would watch all the matches whereas 22% would only watch matches where their ‘favourite’ teams will play or critical matches like eliminators and finals. In addition, male viewers and urban areas show more interest in watching the tournament.

Further investigating sentiments, the study discovered that 57% would watch the matches only on cable/DTH Television sets while 30% will watch it only on mobile – Jio Cinema. 8% said they would watch on both TV and mobile. 3% plan to watch the tournament physically from the stadium. Also, about 32% from rural areas show more interest in watching IPL on mobile given the free telecast of IPL matches.

The survey also unveiled that advertisement in which celebrities feature, influence product buying decisions of 30% to some extent. Of this, about 35% of them are youngsters (of age 18-25) and 27% are middle-old and older age group.

With summers approaching, the survey highlighted that overall 15% plan to buy durables like AC or Refrigerators in the next 2-3 months. Moreover 19% of youngsters (18-25 YO), highest amongst all age groups, are considering buying durables like AC, fridge etc. this summer season.

The survey also threw light on consumer travel plans this summer season. Overall 24% plans to travel of which 23% said they are planning for a domestic holiday while 1% is planning for an international vacation. Plans of travel is higher in the younger age group of 18-25 years at 30%.

On employment opportunities the survey revealed that 50% believe that there are more openings/opportunities as compared to last 10 years. 53% of the female population have a positive outlook regarding the same highlighting the raise in the number of jobs available for the gender. In addition, younger age group (18-25YO) also thinks job opportunities have increased overtime.

