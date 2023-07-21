53% of employees who adopted AI in India are more productive reveals Slack report

Slack, an instant messaging program owned by Salesforce, has released findings from their State of Work report. The report, based on a survey of more than 2000 Indian desk workers, says that Indian organisations are seeking innovative and efficient methods to enhance employee productivity. As per the report, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation capabilities have the potential to streamline and optimise repetitive, time-consuming tasks and allows Indian desk workers to focus on higher-value, strategic work.

Slack conducted this survey in partnership with Qualtrics between February 24 and March 21, 2023. The total sample size was 18,149 desk workers and executives across sectors from nine countries including United States (3,115), Australia (2,034), France (2,039), Germany (2,032), United Kingdom (2,027), India (2,039), Singapore (1,341), Japan (1,658), and South Korea (1,864).

The report uncovers three trends defining modern work and driving employee productivity. These trends are adoption of AI and automation are revolutionising organisations by increasing productivity, office work and design are being redefined in the age of hybrid work, and employee engagement and talent development also directly impact productivity.

Talking about the report, Derek Laney, Slack Technology Evangelist, APAC, Salesforce said, “The findings in the State of Work report reaffirm the transformative impact of AI and automation on employee productivity. The Indian market is enthusiastic about adopting new technologies to work smarter, more efficiently, and pleasantly. Through the strategic utilisation of intelligent tools and the optimisation of processes, we can create an environment where employees thrive and make meaningful contributions. By equipping managers and employees with the right tools to work more efficiently, organisations have the potential to drive productivity and unleash the true potential of desk workers in India.”

According to the report, 53% of those in India who have adopted AI in their work are more likely to report significantly higher levels of productivity than those who have not. However, 77% of employees surveyed globally said that being able to automate routine tasks would improve their productivity. Additionally, those who use automation at work estimate saving an average of 3.6 hours a week.

In the age of hybrid work, employees in India seek flexibility and a setting that promotes inclusivity and collaboration. A workplace setting that empowers them to strike a better work-life balance is in high demand. Employees surveyed in India say that flexible work schedules are one of the best ways for their employer to support their productivity. 36% of employees who were surveyed globally say that a flexible location, unique workplace benefits, such as providing lunch or recreational activities enhances productivity.

However, only 19% encourage asynchronous work globally, for example when sharing status updates. 35% of global employees cite spending too much time in meetings is a top productivity challenge. Employees believe that 43% of their meetings could be eliminated with no real adverse consequences.

Moreover, job satisfaction, engagement and mental wellness are top factors that contribute to productivity. 94% of employees in India say feeling happy and engaged at work is a key driver of their productivity. However, Indian desk workers who feel more productive are 13% more likely to be able to focus.Globally, employers need to prioritise wellness as 53% of employees say that they feel pressure to respond to messages quickly.

The report further cited that managers in India state that the top barrier to productivity faced by them is helping their teams have a good work-life balance, and the barrier to productivity faced by knowledge workers in India is spending too much time in meetings and email. Globally, 43% of managers struggle to help their team stay motivated.

