5 MarTech trends to watch out for

By Satinder Juneja

Marketing technology, or Martech, refers to the tools and platforms that enable marketers to plan, execute, and measure their marketing campaigns. It encompasses various technologies, including software, hardware, and services, that help marketing teams automate, optimise, and analyse their efforts. In recent years, digital marketing has brought about several new challenges and opportunities in the marketing landscape. Customer expectations keep rising and what was wow yesterday is table stakes today, the shelf life of unique features in a product or service, is on a decline. Martech tools help organisations address these challenges and capitalise on opportunities by providing innovative ways to optimise marketing strategies, improve customer experiences, and drive results. As marketing evolves to become more data-driven and personalised, and the role of martech becomes even more significant to deliver marketing outcomes at scale and pace.

The evolution of martech

In the early stages, Martech tools were limited to basic software applications that helped marketers track website traffic, optimise website content, and manage their customer databases and email campaigns. However, as digital marketing grew in popularity, the martech landscape expanded rapidly, with new tools and platforms emerging to meet the demands of marketers.

In 2012, Scott Brinker released the first version of marketing technology landscape, it had about 100 apps. This number in 2022 touched 10,000. One can imagine the scale and variety of these apps. Today, martech encompasses a vast array of technologies, including social media management tools, content marketing platforms, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, marketing automation software, and analytics tools. The modern martech tools have also integrated advanced technologies such as buying intent data, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and big data analytics, enabling marketers to gain deeper insights into customer behaviour, personalise their marketing efforts, and automate manual tasks.

Importance of martech for marketing teams

Martech plays a critical role in the success of modern marketing teams. By leveraging martech, marketing teams can improve efficiency, effectiveness, and overall performance. Some of the key benefits include:

Streamlining marketing operations and workflows : Martech helps automate repetitive and labour-intensive marketing tasks, allowing teams to focus on higher-value activities such as strategising and executing campaigns. With martech tools, marketers can manage multiple channels and campaigns from one central location, which ensures quality control and brand consistency while saving time and resources.

: Martech helps automate repetitive and labour-intensive marketing tasks, allowing teams to focus on higher-value activities such as strategising and executing campaigns. With martech tools, marketers can manage multiple channels and campaigns from one central location, which ensures quality control and brand consistency while saving time and resources. Enhancing customer experiences and engagement : Martech tools enable marketers to use data insights to understand and tailor their content to meet the needs of their target audience, delivering personalised, relevant content to their customers. Martech allows quick scaling up and down with little or no additional costs.

: Martech tools enable marketers to use data insights to understand and tailor their content to meet the needs of their target audience, delivering personalised, relevant content to their customers. Martech allows quick scaling up and down with little or no additional costs. Enabling data-driven decision making : Martech gives marketers access to vast amounts of data and analytics, enabling them to make data-driven decisions about their marketing campaigns. By analysing data on customer behaviour, campaign performance, and other key metrics, marketers can optimise their campaigns for maximum impact.

: Martech gives marketers access to vast amounts of data and analytics, enabling them to make data-driven decisions about their marketing campaigns. By analysing data on customer behaviour, campaign performance, and other key metrics, marketers can optimise their campaigns for maximum impact. Optimising marketing ROI : Martech enables marketers to measure and track the performance of their campaigns and channels, identifying the strategies that deliver the best results. This helps them to maximise ROI and achieve marketing goals more efficiently.

: Martech enables marketers to measure and track the performance of their campaigns and channels, identifying the strategies that deliver the best results. This helps them to maximise ROI and achieve marketing goals more efficiently. Performance measurement and attribution: By tracking key metrics such as click-through, conversion, and engagement rates, martech tools help markets understand which campaigns and channels work more efficiently for different customer segments, and drive the most significant results, enabling them to allocate their resources effectively.

Recent developments in martech

The evolving martech landscape has brought about significant changes in the way marketing teams operate. Some of the key developments include:

Rise of AI-powered tools and applications : These tools can help marketing teams automate tasks, analyse data, and personalise customer experiences. For example, AI-powered chatbots can help companies provide instant customer service. According to Juniper Research, retail sales resulting from chatbot-based interactions are expected to reach $112 billion in 2023, with an annual growth rate of 98%. Brands can leverage chatbots to analyse and predict customer behaviour, adapt to changing expectations, and provide individualised experiences at scale. Additionally, chatbots can facilitate conversation-driven cross-selling and upselling, leading to higher customer retention.

: These tools can help marketing teams automate tasks, analyse data, and personalise customer experiences. For example, AI-powered chatbots can help companies provide instant customer service. According to Juniper Research, retail sales resulting from chatbot-based interactions are expected to reach $112 billion in 2023, with an annual growth rate of 98%. Brands can leverage chatbots to analyse and predict customer behaviour, adapt to changing expectations, and provide individualised experiences at scale. Additionally, chatbots can facilitate conversation-driven cross-selling and upselling, leading to higher customer retention. Personalisation and hyper-targeting capabilities: By leveraging customer data and analytics, marketing teams can create highly targeted campaigns that resonate with specific audiences. For example, personalised email campaigns with integrated social media can help increase open and click-through rates.

By leveraging customer data and analytics, marketing teams can create highly targeted campaigns that resonate with specific audiences. For example, personalised email campaigns with integrated social media can help increase open and click-through rates. Integration of advanced analytics and big data: By leveraging big data and advanced analytics, marketing teams can make more informed decisions and optimise their campaigns for better results.

By leveraging big data and advanced analytics, marketing teams can make more informed decisions and optimise their campaigns for better results. Automation and workflow optimisation: Martech tools have enabled marketing teams to automate many repetitive tasks, such as email marketing, social media management, and lead generation. Adoption of low-code/no-code technologies in the marketing department would help accelerate automation.

Martech tools have enabled marketing teams to automate many repetitive tasks, such as email marketing, social media management, and lead generation. Adoption of low-code/no-code technologies in the marketing department would help accelerate automation. Mobile and social media marketing advancements: The rise of mobile and social media has led to new martech tools and capabilities. For example, social media listening tools can help companies monitor brand mentions and engage with customers in real-time. Mobile marketing platforms can help companies create and deliver targeted mobile campaigns that reach customers on the go.

Future challenges for martech

While martech provides several benefits to marketers, it also presents several challenges. Here are some of the future challenges that martech is likely to face:

Complexity of the martech landscape : With the rise of new technologies, channels, and applications, thousands of martech tools and platforms are now available, making it difficult for marketing teams to choose the right tools for their needs.

: With the rise of new technologies, channels, and applications, thousands of martech tools and platforms are now available, making it difficult for marketing teams to choose the right tools for their needs. Data privacy, security, and ethical concerns : With regulations like GDPR and CCPA impacting how customer data is collected, stored, and utilised, marketers must adhere to best practices for compliance. Add to it the impending phase out of third-party cookies by 2024, coupled with the blocking of cookies by browsers like Firefox and Safari, highlights the importance of relying on first party and zero-party data. Marketers must prioritise data privacy and value exchange, ensuring transparency and building trust with their customers.

: With regulations like GDPR and CCPA impacting how customer data is collected, stored, and utilised, marketers must adhere to best practices for compliance. Add to it the impending phase out of third-party cookies by 2024, coupled with the blocking of cookies by browsers like Firefox and Safari, highlights the importance of relying on first party and zero-party data. Marketers must prioritise data privacy and value exchange, ensuring transparency and building trust with their customers. Data quality and integration : Inaccurate and poorly integrated data across different tools and platforms can lead to flawed insights. Ensuring data quality and integration across multiple sources, tools and platforms can be a significant challenge.

: Inaccurate and poorly integrated data across different tools and platforms can lead to flawed insights. Ensuring data quality and integration across multiple sources, tools and platforms can be a significant challenge. Adapting to changing regulations and compliance requirements : Failing to adhere to the changing regulations and compliance requirements can result in financial penalties and a damaged reputation.

: Failing to adhere to the changing regulations and compliance requirements can result in financial penalties and a damaged reputation. Managing and leveraging emerging technologies – Skill gaps and talent acquisition: As martech becomes increasingly sophisticated, marketers must ensure they have the skills and expertise to use these technologies effectively, requiring continuous training and updating marketing skills taxonomy.

Martech has come a long way since its early stages to become an indispensable part of marketing teams, empowering them to achieve greater operational efficiency, customer-centricity, and business growth. By embracing these trends and leveraging the power of AI, automation, and data-driven insights, marketers can create personalised and engaging experiences that resonate with their customers. Moreover, by prioritising data privacy and ethical considerations and integrating sales and marketing technologies, businesses can build stronger customer relationships and drive revenue growth.

Marketers should also keep an eye on the adoption of no-code technology, the rise of platforms, networks, and marketplaces, the shift from big data to big ops, and the greater harmony between humans and machines. These trends will further shape the martech landscape and offer new opportunities for businesses to drive growth and innovation.

Looking ahead, amid the rising challenges, there are opportunities for organisations to reshape their strategies and deliver exceptional experiences. Continuous adaptation and innovation are essential for marketing teams to stay competitive and deliver value to customers in the rapidly changing digital era.

The author is global marketing head at Birlasoft.

