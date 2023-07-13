360 ONE Asset appoints Aarthi Ramakrishnan as head – strategy

360 ONE Asset has appointed Aarthi Ramakrishnan as head – strategy for the asset management business. Ramakrishnan will play a role in enhancing the firm’s focus on global asset management and gift city platforms.

Aarthi Ramakrishnan brings with her an experience of over 20 years as investment banker and business leader. Her stints include investment banking roles in global firms such as Merrill Lynch, HSBC, and Credit Suisse. She also served as the managing director and country head for Mizuho’s Investment Bank.

Talking about the appointment, Karan Bhagat, founder, MD and CEO of 360 ONE, said, “With her diverse experience, strategic thinking and leadership skills, we are confident that Aarthi will be a valuable asset in scaling our global capabilities, delivering innovative solutions, and fortifying our position as a leading player in the alternates-focused asset management industry.”

Ramakrishnan’s recent position was as the country head for India and Middle East at Kristal.AI, where she played a role in establishing the platform as the top choice for customers seeking to build global wealth portfolios.

“I am excited to collaborate with the talented professionals at 360 ONE to develop innovative offerings that will continue to set the industry standard. As a team, we will collaborate to drive the firm’s strategic initiatives forward and deliver exceptional value to our investors,” Aarthi Ramakrishnan added.

Moreover, Ramakrishnan holds a gold medal from the National Law School, Bangalore, and an MBA from IIM Calcutta.

