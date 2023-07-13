scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

360 ONE Asset appoints Aarthi Ramakrishnan as head – strategy

Ramakrishnan will play a role in enhancing the firm’s focus on global asset management and gift city platforms

Written by BrandWagon Online
Ramakrishnan’s recent position was as the country head for India and Middle East at Kristal.AI
Ramakrishnan’s recent position was as the country head for India and Middle East at Kristal.AI

360 ONE Asset has appointed Aarthi Ramakrishnan as head – strategy for the asset management business. Ramakrishnan will play a role in enhancing the firm’s focus on global asset management and gift city platforms.

Aarthi Ramakrishnan brings with her an experience of over 20 years as investment banker and business leader. Her stints include investment banking roles in global firms such as Merrill Lynch, HSBC, and Credit Suisse. She also served as the managing director and country head for Mizuho’s Investment Bank.

Talking about the appointment, Karan Bhagat, founder, MD and CEO of 360 ONE, said, “With her diverse experience, strategic thinking and leadership skills, we are confident that Aarthi will be a valuable asset in scaling our global capabilities, delivering innovative solutions, and fortifying our position as a leading player in the alternates-focused asset management industry.”

Also Read

Ramakrishnan’s recent position was as the country head for India and Middle East at Kristal.AI, where she played a role in establishing the platform as the top choice for customers seeking to build global wealth portfolios.

“I am excited to collaborate with the talented professionals at 360 ONE to develop innovative offerings that will continue to set the industry standard. As a team, we will collaborate to drive the firm’s strategic initiatives forward and deliver exceptional value to our investors,” Aarthi Ramakrishnan added.

Also Read

Moreover, Ramakrishnan holds a gold medal from the National Law School, Bangalore, and an MBA from IIM Calcutta.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 13:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS