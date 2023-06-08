22feet Tribal Worldwide wins digital mandate of Mars Petcare

22feet Tribal Worldwide, part of the DDB Mudra Group, has won the creative mandate of Mars Petcare.

The digital creative mandate will make use of 22feet Tribal expertise in social media, website development, campaign ideation, content creation and curation and SEO strategies for their brands Pedigree, Whiskas and Sheba.

Speaking on the partnership, Madhur Khanna, marketing director, Mars Petcare said, “We are excited to have 22feet Tribal Worldwide on board with us to manage the social media mandate of our market brands, Pedigree, Whiskas, and Sheba. As we look to further our presence and bring larger innovations in the Indian market, we were looking for a partner with comprehensive expertise and command of the digital ecosystem.”

Moreover, Mars Petcare embraces the knowledge and awareness around pet food and strives to attain its goal of ‘a better world for pets’ through innovation and research to provide them with the best nutrition.

Vanaja Pillai, president, 22feet Tribal Worldwide commented, “The pet care industry is seeing tremendous growth and opportunity in India, and a large part of this will be aided by digital brand building. With 22feet’s commitment to creating digital experiences that lead to action, we are confident of the impact we can drive in this partnership on these exciting brands.”

