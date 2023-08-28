22% consumers trust celebrities with beauty brand endorsements, says YouGov data

Celebrity-owned beauty brands are popular among people, according to data from YouGov. The data reveals that more than three in five urban Indian consumers (62%) said that they have ever tried a beauty brand (skin, hair, nail, or makeup) owned by a celebrity. Millennials were most likely to say they have ever tried celebrity beauty brands (69%).

22% consumers said they trust celebrities with beauty brand endorsements, while 28% trust them with advocacy of beauty brands owned by them. However, 45% do not trust them with any kind of beauty endorsements for self-owned or other brands.

The data further shows that consumers seem divided on their opinion of a celebrity’s influence on their purchase decision. 32% of consumers said that they are more likely to buy from a beauty brand endorsed by a celebrity, and 33% disagreed with this view. But when a brand is owned by a celebrity, they are more likely to buy it.

Interestingly, when it comes to comparison with influencers, consumers are more likely to say they trust influencers over celebrities for product recommendations as 38% trust influencers against 27% for celebrities. However, when the comparison is with Hollywood celebrities, urban Indians are more likely to trust Indian celebrities.

Among those who have tried celebrity-owned beauty brands, 27% claimed that they have had a bad experience but 45% have not. The high price of products was the biggest reason for a sour experience with celeb brands, 68%, followed by poor quality products with 38% and misleading information or false claims at 28%.

When it comes to awareness of celebrities that own beauty brands, Deepika Padukone leads the table, with 34% of urban Indians saying that they are aware of her owning a beauty brand. This is followed by Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra at 32% and 30%, respectively.

However, Katrina Kaif comes on top on the trust barometer with 23% trusting her. Deepika Padukone is at second position with 22%. Additionally, one in five trust Hritik Roshan (20%), and 19% claimed that they trust Priyanka Chopra.

