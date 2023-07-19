20,000 creators out of 8 crore creators engaged for influencer marketing campaigns: Animeta Report

Animeta, a creator tech company, has highlighted that out of more than eight crore creators in India, brands are currently engaging with 20,000 creators for their influencer marketing campaigns. The statistic underscores the limited access brands have to less than one percent of the entire creator universe.

“Our report reveals the impressive number of creators, each with their unique following, who are enthusiastic about collaborating with brands and participating in influencer marketing campaigns. Our interest lies in scaling up to provide opportunities to the majority of creators present in India and across Asia. As a creator tech company, our relentless efforts are focused on crafting the ideal platform for this purpose,” Devdatta Potnis, CEO, Animeta, said.

According to the report, while more than 3500 brands are looking for influencer marketing, millions of creators have no way to access and work with these brands. From the wide ecosystem of millions of creators, 9.22 lakh creators have at least 100 followers across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Out of the 9.22 lakh creators, 53%, fall under the category of ‘Nano creators’ with less than 10,000 followers. ‘Micro creators’, with followers ranging from 10,000 to one lakh, make up 3.35 lakh or 36% of the total creator population. Additionally, 95,000 creators (10%) are categorized as ‘Macro creators’ with one to 10 lakh followers, while the remaining 7,000 (0.8%) are considered ‘Mega creators’ with 10 lakh or more followers. With the growth rate of individual creators in India, the distribution across Nano to Mega categories is expected to expand rapidly. According to the Animeta report, as creators and brands continue to emerge, and the creator economy becomes more organized, it is projected that over the next two years, a staggering 10 lakh creators will be actively engaged in influencer campaigns.

“Creators are no longer bound by geographical limitations or restricted to niche audiences. However, the numbers presented in the report clearly indicate a massive number of creators are still grappling with limitations when it comes to working with brands. We notice a need to unlock the full potential of the creator ecosystem by providing scalability and opportunity to a maximum number of creators,” Krishna Desai, chief product officer, Animeta said.

