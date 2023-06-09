scorecardresearch
100,000 jobs created by WinZO, 70% from tier-II and III cities

The opportunities span various roles, including engineers, game developers, animators, designers, and marketing professionals

Written by BrandWagon Online
WinZO offers work opportunities as well as providing comprehensive upskilling support
WinZO on Friday announced that it has created over 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs within the gig economy. The opportunities span various roles, including engineers, game developers, animators, designers, and marketing professionals, as well as gig workers involved in content creation, game streaming, translation, game testing, and game operations.

“WinZO envisions a future where entrepreneurship is democratized, and the youth of our nation is empowered to seize opportunities. Through our tech-enabled collaborations, we break the barriers of language, location and socio-economic background, seamlessly integrating gig professionals from rural areas and smaller cities such as Sangli, Naliya, Barasat, and Vategaon,” Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder, WinZO said.

WinZO offers work opportunities as well as providing comprehensive upskilling support, equipping individuals with relevant industry knowledge and best practices, empowering them to enhance their skills and excel in the digital-first industries. Around 70% of WinZO’s gig partners hail from tier II and beyond.

Translators, housewives, college students and retired professionals contribute to making game content more accessible and inclusive by translating in-app assets, marketing creatives, and other content used by WinZO to provide a localized vernacular experience.

With a user base expected to surpass 450 million in 2023, according to a FICCI-EY report, the gaming industry offers immense potential. WinZO aims to expand its user base to 700 million in the next five years.

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 16:14 IST

