When a family loses its main earner, insurance paperwork is rarely the first thing anyone wants to think about. Families need to make funeral arrangements, manage bank accounts, and support relatives.
In the middle of it all, families may put off filing the claim, assuming there is no urgency because the insurer will take time to process it anyway. But delaying the claim can make things harder, especially if important documents become difficult to locate later. It is better to inform the insurer as soon as reasonably possible and understand what documents are required. The numbers actually support filing the claim promptly.
According to the IRDAI Annual Report 2024-25, life insurers paid 97.82% of individual death claims during the year. Importantly, the small share of claims not paid was not necessarily rejected. IRDAI separately categorises these cases as rejected, unclaimed, or pending, which means an unpaid claim does not automatically indicate a denial.
For families, the more useful question is whether they are prepared for the process if they need to file a claim. Knowing where the policy document is stored, what supporting documents may be required, and whom to contact can make a significant difference.
A claim handled by Ditto Insurance illustrates this. A policyholder with a ₹5 crore term plan died in a snorkeling accident in Thailand only a few months after buying the policy. Since it was an early claim involving an accidental death overseas, the insurer carried out additional verification and requested supporting documents related to the incident.
For his wife, this meant arranging the required paperwork while dealing with the loss of her husband and coordinating documents from another country. Ditto Insurance helped her understand the insurer’s requirements and coordinate through the process. Once the necessary documents were submitted and the insurer completed its verification, it settled the ₹5 crore claim.
The case is a useful reminder that additional verification does not automatically mean a claim is headed for rejection. But when a claim involves unusual circumstances, having the right documents and knowing how to respond to the insurer’s requests can make the process easier to navigate.
Why Families Lose Time During a Term Insurance Claim
Most claim difficulties do not begin with one dramatic problem. They usually come from several smaller ones.
Grief is one. A family may postpone the paperwork because it feels impossible to deal with right away.
Lack of information is another. A spouse may know that term insurance exists but not know the insurer’s name, policy number, nominee details, or where the policy document is stored.
Documentation can also become a bottleneck. A natural death and an accidental or unnatural death require different documents. An overseas death can add another layer of back-and-forth because foreign records may need authentication or translation.
Then there is the fear of investigation. For many families, an insurer asking questions can sound like a sign that something has already gone wrong when, in reality, it is not.
What an Investigation Actually Means
An investigation is a verification exercise, not a verdict on the claim.
Depending on the circumstances, the insurer investigates the cause of death, verifies the claimant’s identity, and compares the disclosures made when the policy was purchased with the records available at claim stage.
Additional verification can arise in cases such as an early claim, an accidental or unnatural death, an overseas death, or inconsistencies in the records. The exact process depends on the insurer and the facts of the case.
Section 45 of the Insurance Act, 1938 is important here. A life insurance policy may be called into question within three years of its issuance if the information in the proposal form doesn’t match the claim details. Once that three-year period has expired, the policy cannot be called into question on any ground, except in cases of proven fraud.
That context mattered in the Thailand claim. The policy was only a few months old, and the death was accidental and overseas, so the insurer sought additional documentation. The verification did not, by itself, mean the claim would be rejected. Once the required documents were gathered and the insurer completed its review, it settled the claim.
Four Claim Myths Worth Clearing Up
1. One common myth is that most deaths are excluded in a term policy, but that’s not the case. A pure term plan pays the death benefit when the insured dies during the policy term, subject to the policy conditions and exclusions. However, policies can include specific clauses. For example, suicide is not covered within the 12 months of policy purchase. If a policyholder dies by suicide during that period, most insurers return 80% of the premiums paid instead.
2. A more preventable problem is incomplete disclosure at purchase. Health history, smoking or tobacco use, occupation, and other information asked in the proposal form should be answered accurately. Discovering a missed disclosure only when a claim is filed can make an already difficult process more complicated for the family.
3. Another misconception is that nomination is merely a formality. Section 39 of the Insurance Act gives beneficial nominee status, subject to the Act, to a policyholder’s spouse, parents and children when they are nominated. In other situations, succession, assignment, or legal-representative requirements may matter. Keeping the nominee details updated can reduce the need for additional legal documentation later.
4. Maturity benefits can also be confusing. A pure term plan generally has no maturity payout if the policyholder survives the term. Return-of-premium versions are a different structure and typically cost 60% to 100% more, sometimes even higher. They’re not recommended because they return only your base premiums, and by the time the policy term ends, your money has already lost value due to inflation.
What Beneficiaries Should Do After a Death
The first step is to intimate the insurer as soon as reasonably possible, through their branch, email, or helpline. Prompt intimation starts the process and helps the family understand what documents are required.
Next, ask for the claim-document checklist. For a natural death, insurers typically ask for the claim form, death certificate, claimant’s KYC and bank details, along with medical records where required. Accidental or unnatural deaths can require an FIR, police report, or post-mortem report. For a death outside India, the insurer may also ask for authenticated foreign documents and certified English translations.
The claimant should also confirm the nomination and keep the relevant KYC documents ready. If the nomination is outdated or disputed, you may need additional documents to establish who is legally entitled to receive the proceeds.
Finally, keep copies of submissions and respond to insurer queries promptly.
IRDAI’s policyholder-protection framework prescribes turnaround times for death claims, with a longer window where an investigation is warranted. If a claim is delayed or denied, beneficiaries can ask for the reasons in writing and use the insurer’s grievance mechanism. If the issue remains unresolved, they can also use IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa platform and, where eligible, approach the Insurance Ombudsman.
Where Guidance Can Reduce Friction
Many claim problems are easier to prevent at the purchase stage than to solve after a death. That includes choosing appropriate cover, filling the proposal form accurately, naming the right nominee, and making sure the family knows where the policy information is stored.
That’s where Ditto Insurance comes in. It’s an insurance advisory platform backed by Zerodha and built by the team behind Finshots, focused on health and term insurance. Its IRDAI-certified advisors help customers compare plans, understand policy terms, make accurate disclosures, and keep the nominee informed. Readers still evaluating cover can also use their guide to buying term insurance in India.
Support continues after the policy is issued, as Ditto Insurance provides 24/7 dedicated claims assistance. In the Thailand case, Ditto Insurance guided the customer’s wife on the documents required and coordinated with the insurer through the claim process. The value of assistance is in helping the family understand the process, organize the paperwork, and respond to requests.
How to Make Your Family Claim-Ready
A term policy shouldn’t be a document only the policyholder understands or can access. Tell your spouse or another trusted family member the insurer’s name, policy number, and where you store the policy. Keep nomination details updated after major life events, and review the policy periodically.
It is also worth revisiting the amount of cover as income, loans, and family responsibilities change. A term insurance calculator can help estimate whether the existing cover still reflects the family’s current financial needs.
Most importantly, organize policy details, identity documents, bank information, and key contacts, and don’t rely on one person’s memory.
Review the Cover Before Your Family Needs It
Term insurance claims come into the picture when the person who bought it is no longer there to explain anything. That makes preparation part of the protection itself.
If you already have a policy, check the nominee, cover amount, and policy access with your family. If you are considering buying a new one, focus not only on premium and features but also on accurate disclosure.
If you need help with any of this, Ditto Insurance offers free consultations with a no-spam promise and no obligation to buy. It also offers lifetime claim support to customers and their families, and has a 4.9 Google rating from 30,000+ reviews.
No advisor can guarantee that a claim will be approved. The insurer decides that under the policy terms and applicable law. But good guidance can help a family understand what is required and submit a complete, accurate claim when it matters most.