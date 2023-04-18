scorecardresearch
zKSync Era Mainnet passes ‘temperature check’ with the support of the Aave group

Reportedly, the initial proposal of Aave group was made on March 26, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, about 99% of Aave token holders supported the “Temperature check”
As per reports, the suggestion of going through a “temperature check” to place the decentralised exchange (DEX) Aave on the zKSync Era Mainnet was passed along with major support of the Aave group, stated Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, on April 16, 2023, above 99% of Aave token holders casting ballots supported the launch of the third version of the zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine’s (zkEVM) exchange protocol. 

Sources revealed that the initial proposal made on March 26, 2023, included that the launch will only include Ether and USD coins, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

It is expected that the new proposal might improve the Aave community by introducing users to decentralised finance and making Aave an exchange platform in the zero-knowledge ecosystem, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 18-04-2023 at 17:56 IST

