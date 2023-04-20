Zeeve to collaborate with Coreum blockchain for implementing dApps and DeFi

Zeeve, a platform for institutional staking and managed blockchain infrastructure, has announced partnership with Coreum blockchain, enabling users to deploy validator nodes on recently announced Coreum Mainnet.

Under this partnership, Zeeve has integrated Coreum staking nodes on its platform, allowing institutions and individual investors to participate in the network as validator and also contribute to the security and decentralization of the blockchain. Zeeve’s automated node deployment, coupled with no-code APIs, might remove the need for complex development and help to expand the universe of businesses.

According to an official release, apart from validator nodes, Zeeve will also provide access to full nodes and elastic APIs for Coreum.

