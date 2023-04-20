scorecardresearch
Zeeve to collaborate with Coreum blockchain for implementing dApps and DeFi

Reportedly, Zeeve will also provide access to full nodes and elastic APIs for Coreum

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Zeeve is a platform for institutional staking and managed blockchain infrastructure
Zeeve, a platform for institutional staking and managed blockchain infrastructure, has announced partnership with Coreum blockchain, enabling users to deploy validator nodes on recently announced Coreum Mainnet.

Under this partnership, Zeeve has integrated Coreum staking nodes on its platform, allowing institutions and individual investors to participate in the network as validator and also contribute to the security and decentralization of the blockchain. Zeeve’s automated node deployment, coupled with no-code APIs, might remove the need for complex development and help to  expand the universe of businesses.

According to an official release, apart from validator nodes, Zeeve will also provide access to full nodes and elastic APIs for Coreum. 

First published on: 20-04-2023 at 16:19 IST

Stock Market