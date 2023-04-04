ZebPay assigns HR head’s role to Abhishek Gupta

ZebPay, an Indian crypto asset exchange, has announced the appointment of Abhishek Gupta as the head of human resources. Reportedly, Gupta joined the company in 2021 and has been leading talent strategy at ZebPay.

According to an official release, Gupta will be responsible for developing and implementing ZebPay’s organisational growth strategy, talent management initiatives, and culture transformation efforts. It’s believed that Gupta will work with other leaders across the company.

“I’m looking forward to being part of an organisation that aims to prioritise creating a culture of innovation and personal and professional development. By empowering and transforming our people, I intend to be committed to delivering HR solutions and supporting the organisation to reach heights,” Gupta said.

Also Read Bakkt fulfills accretion with Apex Crypto amounting to $200 million

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn