Undisclosed version of David Bowie’s record enters NFT industry

Reportedly, the announcement took place on March 6, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
Sources suggest that the NFT will be accessible through a “pay-what-you-wish” mode
An undisclosed version of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” has been added to a limited list of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Gala Music, a Web3.0-based startup, has collaborated with Larry Dvoskin, a music producer, and Warner Chappell Music, a publisher, to publish the NFT collection. Reportedly, the announcement took place on March 6, 2023. 

Based on information by Cointelegraph, Gala Music aims to release 3,003 NFTs based on Bowie’s artwork on April 14, 2023. It’s believed that every NFT holder will be permitted to get access to an unreleased version of the song. Sources suggest that the NFT will be accessible through a “pay-what-you-wish” mode, and that the initial proceeds will be directed towards backing MusiCares, a music-oriented charity. 

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in September, 2022, Bowie estate entered into an agreement with OpenSea NFT marketplace to unveil an NFT collection called “Bowie on the Blockchain” to receive charity funds. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 07-04-2023 at 16:39 IST

Stock Market