Turkish crypto exchange, Thodex’s founder imprisoned in Turkey

Reportedly Thodex had temporarily closed its trading for two years

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Thodex is a Turkish crypto exchange
As per reports, the founder of Thodex, a Turkish crypto exchange, was brought home after the platform temporarily closed its trading for two years, stated Cointelegraph. 

Sources revealed that Faruk Faith Ozer, founder, ex-CEO, Thodex, has been shifted from Albania to Turkey, added Cointelegraph.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the plane on which Ozer boarded had landed at Istanbul airport and after that Ozer was taken away under police custody. It is expected that Ozer will go through a health check-up before he is taken to the Istanbul Police Department. 

It is believed that the pause in the trading business can be associated with a scam by Ozar who had previously stolen cryptocurrency worth about $2 billion from Thodex and ran away in Turkey. Furthermore, he had also run away to Albania, Cointelegraph concluded. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 21-04-2023 at 15:00 IST

Stock Market