ThoughtWorks to collaborate with Jump.trade for metaverse-based advertising  

Jump.trade, an Asian NFT exchange platform, has announced its collab with Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy. Sources revealed that ThoughtWorks has bought a digital space in Jump.trade’s RADDX Racing Metaverse.

“We believe that the partnership between Jump.trade and ThoughtWorks could give a brief about the adoption of utility-driven NFTs, especially with regard to advertising,” Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder, CEO, Jump.trade, added further.

Furthermore, “The tie-up with Jump.trade and the RADXX platform will help us to get to our target audience, the Gen Z. Being a part of this metaverse ecosystem is a step towards accepting emerging technologies when it comes to advertising and marketing,” Jaggi AL, head of marketing,Thoughtworks, concluded.

