scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Terra’s co-founder prosecuted for counterfeiting documents

Reportedly, the public officers of Montenegro have asked for increasing the detention period of the last executives of Terraform

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Going by sources, Terraform Labs is a crypto-based startup
Going by sources, Terraform Labs is a crypto-based startup

As per reports, after the arrest of Do Kwon, co-founder, Terraform Labs, a crypto-based startup, the Prosecutors in Montenegro have reported charges against him in late March, stated Cointelegraph. 

Sources revealed that on April 20, 2023, Block Media, a Korean industry-focused news agency, reported that the Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Podgorica complained against Do Kwon, co-founder, ex CEO, Terraform Labs, for faking documents, Cointelegraph highlighted. 

Also Read

As reported by Cointelegraph, the complaint against Kwon was filed after his arrest on March 23, 2023, when he was trying to escape by boarding a private plane from Podgorica. It is believed that he was using false documents for boarding the flight to Dubai, added Cointeleraph. 

Also Read

Furthermore, after this incident, the public officers of Montenegro have asked for increasing the detention period of the ex-executives of Terraform, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-04-2023 at 11:10 IST

Stock Market