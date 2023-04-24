Terra’s co-founder prosecuted for counterfeiting documents

As per reports, after the arrest of Do Kwon, co-founder, Terraform Labs, a crypto-based startup, the Prosecutors in Montenegro have reported charges against him in late March, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that on April 20, 2023, Block Media, a Korean industry-focused news agency, reported that the Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Podgorica complained against Do Kwon, co-founder, ex CEO, Terraform Labs, for faking documents, Cointelegraph highlighted.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the complaint against Kwon was filed after his arrest on March 23, 2023, when he was trying to escape by boarding a private plane from Podgorica. It is believed that he was using false documents for boarding the flight to Dubai, added Cointeleraph.

Furthermore, after this incident, the public officers of Montenegro have asked for increasing the detention period of the ex-executives of Terraform, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

